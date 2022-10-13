IT Technician at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Oct 13, 2022

Requirements

Skills and knowledge

The incumbent must have proficient knowledge in the following areas:

  • Computer hardware and software systems and programs
  • Computer networks, network administration and network installation
  • Troubleshooting
  • Computer viruses and security
  • E-mail and internet program
  • Office 365 installation, troubleshooting and support
  • An efficient communicator written and verbal
  • Ability to analyse and solve problems and make decisions
  • Work effectively in a team
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Knowledge of Apple and Android operating systems
  • Helpdesk systems – Incident and Problem management process

Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and software

  • Troubleshoot and install hardware, software and network operating system
  • Troubleshoot and install mobile phones and tablets
  • Provide orientation to new users of existing technology
  • Train staff about potential uses of existing technology
  • Provide recommendations about accessing information and support
  • Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources and ensure that installation checklist is current

Monitor and maintain technology to ensure maximum access

  • Make recommendations about purchase of technology resources
  • Research current and potential resources and services
  • Provide network access to all staff
  • Install and maintain workstations
  • Provide network accounts and passwords as required
  • Monitor security of desktop technology
  • Advise staff of security breach and/or change in password or security status
  • Identify and prepare hardware for disposal when appropriate
  • Ensure hardware is stripped and secured before disposal
  • Setup and support of client meeting rooms

Minimum Requirements

Qualification/s

  • COMPTIA / A+ / N+
  • MCSE / MCSA / MCP or other MS course
  • ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation
  • IT Diploma or degree

