IT Technician at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Requirements
Skills and knowledge
The incumbent must have proficient knowledge in the following areas:
- Computer hardware and software systems and programs
- Computer networks, network administration and network installation
- Troubleshooting
- Computer viruses and security
- E-mail and internet program
- Office 365 installation, troubleshooting and support
- An efficient communicator written and verbal
- Ability to analyse and solve problems and make decisions
- Work effectively in a team
- Excellent time management skills
- Knowledge of Apple and Android operating systems
- Helpdesk systems – Incident and Problem management process
Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and software
- Troubleshoot and install hardware, software and network operating system
- Troubleshoot and install mobile phones and tablets
- Provide orientation to new users of existing technology
- Train staff about potential uses of existing technology
- Provide recommendations about accessing information and support
- Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources and ensure that installation checklist is current
Monitor and maintain technology to ensure maximum access
- Make recommendations about purchase of technology resources
- Research current and potential resources and services
- Provide network access to all staff
- Install and maintain workstations
- Provide network accounts and passwords as required
- Monitor security of desktop technology
- Advise staff of security breach and/or change in password or security status
- Identify and prepare hardware for disposal when appropriate
- Ensure hardware is stripped and secured before disposal
- Setup and support of client meeting rooms
Minimum Requirements
Qualification/s
- COMPTIA / A+ / N+
- MCSE / MCSA / MCP or other MS course
- ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation
- IT Diploma or degree