JavaScript Developer – Remote – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 13, 2022

Looking for 2 JavaScript Developer with experience working on one or more: Financial Software, Marketing/Sales Software and/or Geolocation / GIS Software.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Javascript (CommonJS)
  • VueJS
  • NodeJS (Express)
  • GraphQL / Rest
  • PostGresSQL / MySQL

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • VueJS
  • NodeJS
  • GraphQL

