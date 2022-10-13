JavaScript Developer – Remote – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for 2 JavaScript Developer with experience working on one or more: Financial Software, Marketing/Sales Software and/or Geolocation / GIS Software.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Javascript (CommonJS)

VueJS

NodeJS (Express)

GraphQL / Rest

PostGresSQL / MySQL

