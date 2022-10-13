JavaScript Developer – Remote

Looking for 2 JavaScript Developer with experience working on one or more: Financial Software, Marketing/Sales Software and/or Geolocation / GIS Software.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Javascript (CommonJS)
- VueJS
- NodeJS (Express)
- GraphQL / Rest
- PostGresSQL / MySQL
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
