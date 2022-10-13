PHP Developer

A company in Johannesburg is looking for a talented PHP developer to join the team!

Skills:

PHP

Laravel

MySQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Personal Traits:

Hard working

Punctual

Well presented

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Jessica on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

