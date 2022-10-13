A company in Johannesburg is looking for a talented PHP developer to join the team!
Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- MySQL
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Personal Traits:
- Hard working
- Punctual
- Well presented
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Jessica on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
