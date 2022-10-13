Project Manager at Letshalo HR Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a highly skilled, motivated and dedicated Project Manager who would like to be part of the team.

PURPOSE OF JOB

The Project Manager will assist Sales and Operations in planning, organizing, and controlling the overall activities at various geographically dispersed sites. These activities include but are not limited to project management, technical support, quality control, task scheduling, risk management, stakeholder communication and costs control.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Work in collaboration with the Sales and Operations teams to clearly define project scope and deliverables.

Ensure that client specifications and expectations are fully documented in the BRS.

Ensure that these requirements are adequately defined for the IT Team to develop and define the development timelines required by IT.

Communicate with Sales and Operations regarding system development timelines and expected project processing commencement.

Prepare and maintain project plans and documentation in conjunction with the projects framework.

Overview the co-ordination of activities to meet the objectives and goals as set out in the requirements and analysis specifications keeping strict control to avoid scope creep.

Ensuring that the ‘sample file’ for project processing is correctly compiled and complete.

Assisting with user acceptance testing

Completion/updating of client specific training modules

Change management process guidance and assistance to client

Client user training and sign off

Managing and liaising with client with regards to processing anomalies and communicating BRS changes to sales team.

Produce timeous project progress/status reports and collate daily statistical reporting as required

Conduct project closure processes and sign off from the client.

Promote co-operative relationships with other departments and management always seeking to be the solution.

Participate in workshop environments to enhance business productivity and efficiency.

Documenting of standard operating procedures as required.

Understand the benefits of the various products and systems and what they offer for different customer segments.

Perform product demonstrations as required, internally and externally.

Identify interdependencies (resources, priorities, project deliverables etc.) and manage them to integrate seamlessly to the benefit of the customer.

Together with Sales and Operations support during the project initiation.

To ensure that the company ethos is engrained in the project.

Ensure project and production success by managing the risks within the business

Tracking and reporting of issues and concerns logged

Resource planning and tracking – efficient resource utilisation.

Management reporting (on a daily/weekly basis)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE: The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

B Degree in project management or related 3-year qualification

3 years’ experience in a technical or IT support role

3 years project management experience within retail, logistics, warehousing, supply chain or processing environment

Must have experience working with systems and software integration

Demonstrate excellent organisational and administrative skills

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must have excellent attention to detail

Must be able to work independently and adhere to deadlines and strict turnaround times

Must have business acumen and be able to communicate at all levels

Must be able to maintain existing and develop new customer relationships

Excellent command of the English language

Advanced level MS Office Suite

Valid Code 08 driver’s licence

If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

Project Management

Organisational Skills

administrative skills

software intergration skills

Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

