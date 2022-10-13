PROJECT MANAGER (AUDIT RISK AND FORENSIC) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Oct 13, 2022

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • CA (SA) or RGA or CISA or equivalent qualification or ACDA, or B Degree in Auditing, Computer Science or Informatics or equivalent.
  • An ACFE/post graduate diploma in forensic accounting/ICFP is preferable.
  • A minimum of 10 years work experience and 3 years of Senior Management experience for the or a minimum 5 years work experience in data analysis at Manager Level.
  • Minimum 3 – 6 years ACL and SQL practical work experience.
  • Minimum 3 – 6 years’ work experience supporting audit and/or investigation.
  • Added advantage: extensive SQL knowledge.
  • Added advantage: 3 – 5 years’ forensic investigation experience
  • Added advantage: Procurement investigation experience in the Public sector
  • Added advantage: Working experience of government IT system/s
  • Must be able to apply forensic investigation principles and experience to various circumstances and situations.
  • Must have an understanding of how to translate fraud schemes or fraud risks into risk analytics to identify fraud red flags.

