PROJECT MANAGER (AUDIT RISK AND FORENSIC) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- CA (SA) or RGA or CISA or equivalent qualification or ACDA, or B Degree in Auditing, Computer Science or Informatics or equivalent.
- An ACFE/post graduate diploma in forensic accounting/ICFP is preferable.
- A minimum of 10 years work experience and 3 years of Senior Management experience for the or a minimum 5 years work experience in data analysis at Manager Level.
- Minimum 3 – 6 years ACL and SQL practical work experience.
- Minimum 3 – 6 years’ work experience supporting audit and/or investigation.
- Added advantage: extensive SQL knowledge.
- Added advantage: 3 – 5 years’ forensic investigation experience
- Added advantage: Procurement investigation experience in the Public sector
- Added advantage: Working experience of government IT system/s
- Must be able to apply forensic investigation principles and experience to various circumstances and situations.
- Must have an understanding of how to translate fraud schemes or fraud risks into risk analytics to identify fraud red flags.