PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Johannesburg

PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION Johannesburg

DIVISION GIT Enterprise Projects Office

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE TBA

SALARY Market Related CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

Assist with the successful end to end planning, execution and delivery of projects, to the required business objectives within the constraints of time, cost and quality.

QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

Certification or Accreditation in a recognised Project Methodology (Agile, Prince2/PMBOK) (Essential)

3-year Degree or Diploma in Project management (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE

3 or more years’ experience in the discipline of Project Management (Essential)

Experience in Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

Project, Program and Portfolio Management

Plan and manage the delivery of projects within an area of professional expertise, using an appropriate project management methodology to give assurance that intended outcomes are achieved.

Ensure projects are realistically planned, organised and resourced, to deliver against requirement / project plan.

Project and Program Deliverables

Plan and lead the delivery of a range of information gathering, analysis, and stakeholder consultation activities and specify, negotiate, and agree on project deliverables.

Remain deliverable focused with each unique project delivering a product service result. Make decisions regarding the project, in context of the project boundaries, within the overall envelope of approved time, cost and scope and is accountable for the results of the project.

Ensure a clear understanding of the project goals and stakeholder expectations. Effectively negotiate and define scope of work with all stakeholders thereby ensuring effective delivery.

Project and Program Stakeholder Engagement

Plan and deliver stakeholder engagement activities to develop effective project working relationships and to ensure that stakeholder needs and concerns are identified and met.

Ensure effective communication to business owners, internal customers and other relevant stakeholders, to keep them informed, facilitate decision making, take corrective action and set direction.

Build working relationships with all relevant stakeholders, delivery partners and 3rd parties. Ensure the effective facilitation of all stakeholders’ input.

Project and Program Risks and Issues Management

Identify and evaluate risks, issues, dependencies, and constraints associated with the project, escalating where appropriate.

Where necessary, develop, agree on, and implement solutions to overcome these.

Control project delivery through effective management and communication of risks, issues, expectations, scope change and decisions required.

Project and Program Resource Management

Manage the deployment of project resources, proactively managing project costs, providing forecasts, and presenting variances with narrative at appropriate review points to ensure effective utilization.

Motivate resources to achieve a unified approach.

Project and Program Reporting and Reviews

Draft project review reports and presentations, including key information, commentary, and recommendations to support the review process and enable stakeholders to evaluate progress and agree on change.

Track and report on the financial business benefit reports.

Project and Program Governance

Ensure compliance of projects to EPO project governance framework and methodology.

Ensure effective and efficient project administration including project documentation, schedule planning and maintenance.

Continuous Improvement

Contribute to reviewing existing operations in own area of work and generate new ideas to assist in identifying continuous improvements.

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.

Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.