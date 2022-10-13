Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our Cape Town-based client is a specialist financial services management consultancy, with experienced and driven consultants focusing on solution delivery, within the asset management Industry.

A number of fixed-term contract opportunities exist for senior project managers to oversee the conception, implementation and completion of various projects and to plan, organise, lead and control projects effectively and efficiently.

More specific responsibilities will include:

Managing project administrators, junior project managers and project resources.

Using best practice PMO methodology (Agile/Waterfall).

Defining project roles and responsibilities.

Preparing and maintaining realistic project plans and ensuring all deliverables are met within the relevant timeframe.

Managing project priorities and scope by assessing impact on budget, time and risk.

Identifying , troubleshooting and resolving issues in a timely manner with little impact to project deliverables or timelines.

Managing project budget and ensuring project is completed within the budget allocated.

Managing client expectations and creating good working relations with all stakeholders.

Ensuring clear communication to all stakeholders.

Chairing and running daily Stand-up, Steering Committee and Exco Meetings.

Mentoring Project Managers.

Requirements include:

Minimum 5 years experience as a senior project manager in the finance Industry.

Organised and excellent time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Problem Solver.

Team Player.

MS Project.

Preferred Criteria:

Prince 2 – Practitioner

Advanced Project Management Diploma

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Project

Financial Services

Asset Management

Agile

Waterfall

Prince2 Practitioner

Project budget

Process Management

PRINCE2

MS Project

Project Management Processes

Project Plan

Project Resources

Project Delivery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

