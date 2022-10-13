Scrum Master

We are looking for a strong Scrum Master to join our team. As a Scrum Master, you will have a strong understanding of Scrum / Agile principles and experience working in a multi-faceted fast-paced environment. Your primary focus will be the Agile delivery of mobile & web banking applications. You’ll be expected to take a leading role, working closely with developers, product managers, and other designers.

You’ll need to deliver in line with time and budget restraints and be able to confidently make – and defend – decisions. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers and designers. A commitment to collaborative problem solving and creating high quality products is essential.

The incumbent will actively coach the team on the Scrum process to understand and champion the process within the team and use both their knowledge as well as specialist knowledge to make decisions and to aid the team in delivering on time.

We want someone who understands the theoretical components of agile and waterfall principles. We need the incumbent to help implement an appropriate working model and design in a minimalistic manner, i.e., only bring in only as much operational processes as much as necessary to facilitate software delivery, with little to no fuss. Help us change the way we work to an appropriate delivery model which makes sense.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:

Guides and coaches the Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality products and services to our customers.

Gets the team to a high performing level by recognising areas of strength and improvement.

Employ appropriate coaching and development techniques.

Responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and that the team adheres to Scrum theory, practice, and guidelines.

Coaches the team in self-organisation, domain knowledge and communicates effectively, both internally and externally.

Works with the team, as well as internal and external stakeholders, to influence and drive decision making and support organisational projects or other product teams.

Proactively resolves team impediments to increase delivery throughput.

Works with other Agile coaches and Scrum Masters to grow within the role.

Contributes to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the organisation.

Facilitates and supports Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum stand ups, Sprint Reviews, and Sprint Retrospectives.

Mandatory Requirements

At least 5 Years’ experience in a similar role.

Business, and product experience.

Bachelor’s degree and 4 years of product or project development experience, or 3 years of project development experience in an Agile Team or an equivalent combination of education and work experience.

Demonstrated experience facilitating meetings at multiple levels of an organization and an understanding of facilitation techniques.

Intermediate to advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications, including but not limited to Word and Excel.

Thorough knowledge of Jira workflows and configuration

Able to promote Agile values and principles.

Outstanding communication, facilitation, negotiation, and coaching skills.

Knowledge of agile frameworks (Scrum / Kanban, release cycle management), and/or understanding of software development life cycle models as well as in-depth knowledge of traditional project management principles and practices.

Adept at refinement, story splitting, estimation, velocity, and retrospection.

Planning and problem solving with product management and delivery teams

Desired Skills:

Agile

Jira

