Scrum Master at iLaunch

Established Financial Services Corporate is looking to employ a Scrum Master who will be responsible for removing blockers and impediments within the various teams.

Facilitation

Removing blockers and impediments within the various teams.

Guiding Product Owners in discovery by practising relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey mapping)

Supporting PI Planning

Reporting and administration

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – IT Diploma / Degree coupled with Scrum Master Certification

Min 5 years experience working as Scrum Master coupled with 2 years experience in Agile and DevOps environment

Knowledge of scrum principles, product development processes, agile methodologies, sprint methodology, release processes and reporting

Jira and Confluence

