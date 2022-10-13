Scrum Master at iLaunch

Established Financial Services Corporate is looking to employ a Scrum Master who will be responsible for removing blockers and impediments within the various teams.

  • Facilitation
  • Removing blockers and impediments within the various teams.
  • Guiding Product Owners in discovery by practising relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey mapping)
  • Supporting PI Planning
  • Reporting and administration

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – IT Diploma / Degree coupled with Scrum Master Certification
  • Min 5 years experience working as Scrum Master coupled with 2 years experience in Agile and DevOps environment
  • Knowledge of scrum principles, product development processes, agile methodologies, sprint methodology, release processes and reporting
  • Jira and Confluence

