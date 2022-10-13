Scrum Master at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Financial Services Corporate is looking to employ a Scrum Master who will be responsible for removing blockers and impediments within the various teams.
- Facilitation
- Removing blockers and impediments within the various teams.
- Guiding Product Owners in discovery by practising relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey mapping)
- Supporting PI Planning
- Reporting and administration
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – IT Diploma / Degree coupled with Scrum Master Certification
- Min 5 years experience working as Scrum Master coupled with 2 years experience in Agile and DevOps environment
- Knowledge of scrum principles, product development processes, agile methodologies, sprint methodology, release processes and reporting
- Jira and Confluence