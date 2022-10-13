Senior C/C++ & Python Developer- Automotive Ethernet Control Field

Oct 13, 2022

Our client is looking for an experienced Senior C++ and Python developers to join their engineering team.
Area: Century City, Cape Town & Remote (Optional)

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer
  • Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
  • Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
  • A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.
  • Familiarity with testing tools.
  • Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
  • Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Good OOP knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C++ and Python programming and Integration
  • Systems Design
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring
  • Problem Solving
  • Project Management
  • Research / Investigations
  • Service Level Monitoring
  • Systems Testing
  • User Support
  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
  • Code versioning
  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
  • Creating end-user application feedback channels.
  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
  • Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Integrating user-facing elements using server-side logic.
  • Write reusable, testable, and efficient code
  • Design and implement of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications
  • Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation
  • Work collaboratively with design team to understand end user requirements to provide technical solutions and for the implementation of new software features
  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Any automotive standards knowledge
  • Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field

Desired Skills:

  • Senior C/C++ & Python Developer
  • API design
  • RPC links

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.