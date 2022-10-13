Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Industry – IT / Investment Banking

Legal Requirements – Passed credit and criminal checks & S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID

Contract: 12 months

General Project Information:

Global Markets Arica project roll out on a vendor platform across multiple jurisdictions

RFP for a new markets platform for broader Africa

Required Qualifications and Experience

Project Manager Experience:

10+ years project management experience implementing business applications and solutions

5+ years’ experience in investment banking and global money markets products

3+ years’ experience in implementing solutions in various African countries

Solid experience in managing and delivering IT applications / integration projects and budgets

Solid experience in managing third party vendor delivery

Experience in management of RFP processes for the selection of new platforms / applications

Qualifications:

NQF 6 preferred

Desired Skills:

Global Markets

Investment Banking

IT Project Management

Project Management

RFP

Integration Projects

Integration

Information Technology

IT

Banking

About The Employer:

Large bank

