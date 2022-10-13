Senior SQL DBA at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 13, 2022

Well Known Corporate Organisation is looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join their team.

  • Design, install, configure, administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the MSSQL platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality.
  • Responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC.
  • Monitoring, maintenance and operational support of SQL BI environment and deployments of SSIS, SSRS, PBI, SSAS in various environments.
  • Support and further enhance ETL, Reporting and Analysis processes

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification – Diploma / Degree in Information Technology coupled with DBA Certification
  • 5+ Years experience working as SQL Database Administrator
  • Working knowledge of SQL Server, general database concepts, SQL2012 to 2019, BI Toolsets (SSIS, SSRS, Database Projects), SSAS

