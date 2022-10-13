Senior SQL DBA at iLaunch

Well Known Corporate Organisation is looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join their team.

Design, install, configure, administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the MSSQL platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality.

Responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC.

Monitoring, maintenance and operational support of SQL BI environment and deployments of SSIS, SSRS, PBI, SSAS in various environments.

Support and further enhance ETL, Reporting and Analysis processes

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

Tertiary Qualification – Diploma / Degree in Information Technology coupled with DBA Certification

5+ Years experience working as SQL Database Administrator

Working knowledge of SQL Server, general database concepts, SQL2012 to 2019, BI Toolsets (SSIS, SSRS, Database Projects), SSAS

