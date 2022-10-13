Senior SQL DBA at iLaunch

Well Known Corporate Organisation is looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join their team.
- Design, install, configure, administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the MSSQL platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality.
- Responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC.
- Monitoring, maintenance and operational support of SQL BI environment and deployments of SSIS, SSRS, PBI, SSAS in various environments.
- Support and further enhance ETL, Reporting and Analysis processes
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Tertiary Qualification – Diploma / Degree in Information Technology coupled with DBA Certification
- 5+ Years experience working as SQL Database Administrator
- Working knowledge of SQL Server, general database concepts, SQL2012 to 2019, BI Toolsets (SSIS, SSRS, Database Projects), SSAS