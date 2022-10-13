Software Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

WOULD you want to take on the challenge of moulding and testing cutting-edge medical related solutions? Then a Service Provider in the Healthcare industry is providing this exciting opportunity for a Software Test Analyst. You will participate in the Agile software development process by analysing application requirements, designing documents, epics and user stories while developing comprehensive test structures and test plans and executing tests and analysing results so that software solutions meet business expectations. The ideal candidate will require a Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems with an ISTQB Advanced Level Certification and have at least 5 years’ Software Testing work experience.

DUTIES:

Maintain and enhance the IT Quality Assurance Framework.

Review, analyse and evaluate business requirements.

Help design scalable and flexible systems and improvements.

Define testing strategy, scope and approach.

Develop and document effective test plans, scripts and test cases.

Execute all aspects of testing software products.

Maintain and manage testing results and corrective actions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree / National Diploma in Computer Science / Information Systems.

ISTQB Advanced Level Certification.

Experience –

5 Years proven Software Testing experience.

Agile Development methodology experience (Advantageous).

Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills, including the ability to communicate effectively with the organisation, Project and Development teams.

Able to work well in a team environment.

