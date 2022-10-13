SQL Developer at iLaunch – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsible for development in TSQL
SSRS Reports
Testing of development work
Engage with scrum team to develop project work
Our Client, an International Software Development Company requires the skills of a SQL Developer to assist with development of solutions to local and international clients
Minimum Requirements
Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Equivalent
4 Years SQL Development experience, with advanced T-SQL knowledge
Good understanding of Data imports between SQL databases
Power BI and Database design experience will be an advantage