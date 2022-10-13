Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of an international team responsible for the development and operation of the Digital Workspace that includes the product Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
The candidate will develop and operate a global platform of cloud and on premises VDI services to provide VDI solutions.
An opportunity for a VDI Operations Expert has presented itself.
Location:
- Gauteng
Core Skills Requirement:
- Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers
- Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Scripting (PowerShell, Bash etc.)
- Experience with monitoring solutions
- Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues
- Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)
- Experience in operation, maintenance of VDI technologies (Citrix, VMware Horizon)
- Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
Experience Requirements:
- A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification
- Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers
- Experience with enterprise network configurations
- Experience with Databases
- Experience with ITIL processes
Desired Skills:
- Linux servers
- ITIL
- Troubleshooting
- System Monitoring
- VMware
- cloud
- scripting
- Active Directory
- Windows server