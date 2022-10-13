Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of an international team responsible for the development and operation of the Digital Workspace that includes the product Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

The candidate will develop and operate a global platform of cloud and on premises VDI services to provide VDI solutions.

An opportunity for a VDI Operations Expert has presented itself.

Location:

Gauteng

Core Skills Requirement:

Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers

Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management

Experience with Active Directory

Experience with Scripting (PowerShell, Bash etc.)

Experience with monitoring solutions

Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues

Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)

Experience in operation, maintenance of VDI technologies (Citrix, VMware Horizon)

Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)

Experience Requirements:

A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification

Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers

Experience with enterprise network configurations

Experience with Databases

Experience with ITIL processes

Enhance your Career and shoot for Amazing……..Apply today

Desired Skills:

Linux servers

ITIL

Troubleshooting

System Monitoring

VMware

cloud

scripting

Active Directory

Windows server

Learn more/Apply for this position