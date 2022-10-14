Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Oct 14, 2022

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in thesystems environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

CUSTOMER

  • Analyze & Document AS-IS and TO-BE processes
  • Document Business Requirements across the various banking areas

  • Escalating system bugs to Vendor

  • Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications

  • Adhere to all deadlines
  • Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matterexpertise

CLIENT SERVICE

  • Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Product Owners or Project Manager
  • Liaise with vendors
  • Daily Support for business units, clients and virtual branches
  • Assist with hardware needed for testing
  • Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into theservice/function/product provided
  • Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with thenecessary teams to identify and resolve

Service Excellence

  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
  • Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaroundtime
  • Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
  • Responding to internal and external queries
  • Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Update Incident Management tool
  • Request feedback
  • Testing and signoff
  • Create user manual
  • Schedule and plan rollout
  • Creating Test Cases
  • Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
  • Logging defects and bugs on DevOps
  • Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
  • Getting Sign Off from Users
  • New web reports and enhancements to web reports
  • Document Business & System Rules that support business
  • Use data modelling practices to analyze findings and create suggestions for strategicand operational

Process design

  • Design appropriate processes to support business operations
  • Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
  • Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
  • Periodic review of functionality
  • Completed design documents

System Enhancements

  • System bug fixes
  • Research and development
  • Troubleshooting and R&D
  • Fault finding and investigation
  • Data imports and reports are up to date
  • Resolution to all internal and external Stakeholders

Effective Administration

  • Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
  • Cost saving in terms of time
  • Reports created efficiently and on time
  • Status updates are up to date
  • Formal feedback provided to clients

ADMINISTRATION

  • Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
  • Respond to emails
  • Data extracts

LEARNING & GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork inDepartment:

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality andspeed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area ofcontrol
  • Support and drive the business’ core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disruptthe team effectiveness)
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create anunderstanding of skills and specialties
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying therole
  • Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests aredealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capitaldevelopment:

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
  • In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of thejob, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable(noted but not necessarily measured)
  • Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
  • Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in therole such as managerial and SQL training courses

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:
IT Related Degree

Experience:
3 – 5 years’ experience

:
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

  • Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2019
  • Good understanding and experience of IT terminologyand processes
  • General Business Banking Experience
  • Basic understanding of software design anddevelopment
  • Analytical skills for transforming defined business needsinto software requirements
  • High energy level and the ability to multitask, provideinput to team members and to share and disseminateinformation
  • Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimumsupervision
  • Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
  • Good teamwork and communication skills
  • Innovative
  • Motivated and result oriented
  • Experience of leading project team is an advantage

WORKING CONDITIONS
Office Bound

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Banking
  • System bug fixes
  • Fault finding
  • Troubleshooting
  • Data extracts

