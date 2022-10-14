Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in thesystems environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

CUSTOMER

Analyze & Document AS-IS and TO-BE processes

Document Business Requirements across the various banking areas

Escalating system bugs to Vendor

Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications

Adhere to all deadlines

Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matterexpertise

CLIENT SERVICE

Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Product Owners or Project Manager

Liaise with vendors

Daily Support for business units, clients and virtual branches

Assist with hardware needed for testing

Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into theservice/function/product provided

Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with thenecessary teams to identify and resolve

Service Excellence

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaroundtime

Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders

Responding to internal and external queries

Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Update Incident Management tool

Request feedback

Testing and signoff

Create user manual

Schedule and plan rollout

Creating Test Cases

Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing

Logging defects and bugs on DevOps

Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out

Getting Sign Off from Users

New web reports and enhancements to web reports

Document Business & System Rules that support business

Use data modelling practices to analyze findings and create suggestions for strategicand operational

Process design

Design appropriate processes to support business operations

Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient

Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for

Periodic review of functionality

Completed design documents

System Enhancements

System bug fixes

Research and development

Troubleshooting and R&D

Fault finding and investigation

Data imports and reports are up to date

Resolution to all internal and external Stakeholders

Effective Administration

Providing Business reports to internal and external clients

Cost saving in terms of time

Reports created efficiently and on time

Status updates are up to date

Formal feedback provided to clients

ADMINISTRATION

Assist System Admin with troubleshooting

Respond to emails

Data extracts

LEARNING & GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork inDepartment:

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality andspeed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area ofcontrol

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disruptthe team effectiveness)

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create anunderstanding of skills and specialties

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying therole

Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests aredealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capitaldevelopment:

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off of personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of thejob, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable(noted but not necessarily measured)

Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager

Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in therole such as managerial and SQL training courses

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

IT Related Degree

Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience

:

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2019

Good understanding and experience of IT terminologyand processes

General Business Banking Experience

Basic understanding of software design anddevelopment

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needsinto software requirements

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provideinput to team members and to share and disseminateinformation

Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimumsupervision

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Good teamwork and communication skills

Innovative

Motivated and result oriented

Experience of leading project team is an advantage

WORKING CONDITIONS

Office Bound

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Banking

System bug fixes

Fault finding

Troubleshooting

Data extracts

