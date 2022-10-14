Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandton

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in thesystems environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
CUSTOMER
- Analyze & Document AS-IS and TO-BE processes
- Document Business Requirements across the various banking areas
-
Escalating system bugs to Vendor
-
Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications
- Adhere to all deadlines
- Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matterexpertise
CLIENT SERVICE
- Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Product Owners or Project Manager
- Liaise with vendors
- Daily Support for business units, clients and virtual branches
- Assist with hardware needed for testing
- Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into theservice/function/product provided
- Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with thenecessary teams to identify and resolve
Service Excellence
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaroundtime
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
- Responding to internal and external queries
- Building good working relationships with all clients
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Update Incident Management tool
- Request feedback
- Testing and signoff
- Create user manual
- Schedule and plan rollout
- Creating Test Cases
- Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
- Logging defects and bugs on DevOps
- Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
- Getting Sign Off from Users
- New web reports and enhancements to web reports
- Document Business & System Rules that support business
- Use data modelling practices to analyze findings and create suggestions for strategicand operational
Process design
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
- Periodic review of functionality
- Completed design documents
System Enhancements
- System bug fixes
- Research and development
- Troubleshooting and R&D
- Fault finding and investigation
- Data imports and reports are up to date
- Resolution to all internal and external Stakeholders
Effective Administration
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
- Status updates are up to date
- Formal feedback provided to clients
ADMINISTRATION
- Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
- Respond to emails
- Data extracts
LEARNING & GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork inDepartment:
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality andspeed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area ofcontrol
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disruptthe team effectiveness)
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create anunderstanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying therole
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests aredealt with correctly and efficiently.
Personal and intellectual capitaldevelopment:
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
- In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of thejob, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable(noted but not necessarily measured)
- Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
- Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in therole such as managerial and SQL training courses
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
IT Related Degree
Experience:
3 – 5 years’ experience
:
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2019
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminologyand processes
- General Business Banking Experience
- Basic understanding of software design anddevelopment
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needsinto software requirements
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provideinput to team members and to share and disseminateinformation
- Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimumsupervision
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
- Good teamwork and communication skills
- Innovative
- Motivated and result oriented
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
WORKING CONDITIONS
Office Bound
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Banking
- System bug fixes
- Fault finding
- Troubleshooting
- Data extracts