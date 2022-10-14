Business Analyst Digital (Web) at Neem Consulting Ltd – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Digital Marketing Technical Lead

We are a UK based consultancy with an expanding list of Blue-Chip clients. We are looking for energetic and motivated Web savvy IT professionals to join our team to meet immediate demand in Durban.

The client urgently needs experienced Digital Web Technologists with a broad range of experience and skills in a Digital delivery environment.

The role is positioned to be in the critical space between the technology teams and the brand teams. You will work to ensure the brand strategic, tactical and operational objectives are met by ensuring full understanding of the technical landscape available to them. You will be the internal IT consultant for Global Brands, driving the development of digital strategies, platforms and their deployment in a digital environment. You will be responsible for establishing relationships with internal stakeholders, including CMI, Media, eCommerce, Brand and Divisional teams and forging partnerships with external Digital partners.

You will work to ensure standards are understood and complied with, that the correct direction is followed with the selection and implementation of technology with approved technology delivery partners. You will report to the IT Engagement Lead for Digital and will be required to build strong relationships with the brand teams. You will be the trusted IT advisor to the brands, assisting with helping non-IT teams understand Digital IT.

There are both strategic and operational aspects to the role. You will ideally have solid delivery exposure covering the following areas:

National (or ideally international) experience dealing with Big Brands and their digital web presence

Strong and demonstrable technical knowledge of Content Management Systems (CMS)

Proficient and comfortable with the Adobe Cloud Marketing Suite of tools, specifically being able to log in to any of the tools to analyse, optimise and measure

Confidence in using data and insights to optimise web/digital consumer journeys, and the ability to teach and coach others to do the same

Web personalisation, tagging, AB testing, web and email campaigns

Website speed, standards, accessibility, data protection and information management

Site usage/traffic analysis, including Google Analytics and other tools

Technical teams that will be represented and consulted on a regular basis will include:

Infrastructure and cloud hosting

Internal and external platform technical teams

Suppliers and Digital agencies

IT support teams

3rd Party Integration service providers

Internal IT architecture and leadership

And others

You should naturally build relationships with internal customers and lead them through the processes necessary to deliver robust Digital solutions. We are looking for an individuals who are customer focussed, and willing to roll up their sleeves and ‘get the job done’.

Excellent english communication and documentation skills are essential. Preference will be given to candidates who provide a strong covering letter describing why their application should be considered.

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

Business Analysis

Product Owner

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Neem Consulting Ltd is a UK Consultancy with a growing global footprint. We’re excited to continue our ramp up of operations in South Africa, and are looking to talent with global aspirations!

We are forward-thinking people with a determination to discover a better way, whether in growing and nurturing people and talent, or creating new innovative solutions outside the box and beyond the usual.

