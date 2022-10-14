Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Braamfontein

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in allenvironments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in theevent of a failure

RESPONSIBILITIES:

CUSTOMER

Service Excellence

Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders

Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and externalstakeholders

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and orstakeholders

Service Excellence – Internal

Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action

Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production

Service Excellence – External

Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily forbranch network

Advanced assistance with SQL problems

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Systems Administration

Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as managementwhere necessary

Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration,performance tuning and job scheduling

Generate database related diagrams where necessary

Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security

Monitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses tofront-end users

Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensuredatabase integrity and security

Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards

Keeping databases up to date

Ensuring databases meet user requirements

Systems enhancement

Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems

Testing

Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective

Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING

Personal and Intellectual CapitalDevelopment

Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

National Diploma in Information Technologyand / or BSC Degree in InformationTechnology

Experience

Minimum 5 years in Database Administration

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or otherDatabase related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service LevelAgreements)

WORKING CONDITIONS

Office bound

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

ITIL

Testing

SQL

