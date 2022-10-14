Database Administrator at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in the manufacturing sector has an EE opportunity available for a Database Administrator in the Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in computer science/information systems or related field

3+ Years’ experience in database administration, information technology, database architecture and related disciplines

MCSE/MCSA certifications preferred

Excellent project management methodology knowledge (Waterfall and Agile)

Strong command of SQL and SQL server tools

Advanced knowledge of database security, backup and recovery, and performance monitoring standards

Understanding of relational and dimensional data modeling

PowerShell and Unix shell scripting skills, batch command and task scheduling

Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS

Experience with Linux and Windows Server environments

Experience with database technologies (MySQL, MS SQL, Azure SQL)

Experience in database backups, restores and recovery models and related backup technologies (VEEAM)

Experience in high availability and disaster recovery options for MSSQL servers

Experience with cloud services (Microsoft Azure) a plus

Good understanding of fail-over cluster instances (FCI) and high availability groups

Experience with SQL server replication (Merge and transactional)

Good understanding of networking and troubleshooting tools

Experience in indexes, index management, and statistics

Excellent verbal, telephonic and written communication

KPAs:

Install and maintain the performance of database servers.

Develop processes for optimizing database security

Set and maintain database standards

Manage database access

Performance tuning of database systems

Install, upgrade, and manage database applications

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’ Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objects (RTO)

Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors and database server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends

Manage AZURE SQL Server databases through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems

Please note that prospective employees will be subject to security vetting.

