Database Administrator (DB2 & Postgre SQL)

Proactively manage and maintain the performance, integrity and security of databases required for the optimal functioning of the business.

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent qualification

DB2 & PostgreSQL

Qualification in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent

Database technology certification will be advantageous

6-10 years experience

Understanding of structured query language (SQL)

Knowledge of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), Object-Oriented Database Management Systems’ (OODBMS) and XML database management systems

Experience with database software / web applications

General understanding of storage technologies and networking

General understanding of routine maintenance, recovery, trouble shooting and handling failover of a database

Responsibilities

Manage the installation and upgrades of all database server and application tools, according to defined standards.

Contribute to database design and maintain and update existing databases to ensure optimal functionality.

Allocate system storage and plan storage requirements for database systems, to ensure maintenance and smooth operations.

Modify the database structure, as necessary, based on guidance and input from application developers.

Define users and manage user access for each segment of the database, to ensure data security, integrity and compliance.

Develop contingency plans for the recovery of data, which includes backups and disaster recovery plans.

Responsible for the setup and testing of new databases and data handling systems, in accordance with defined standards.

Manage data extraction through query definitions that enables ease of access to stored data.

Manage and monitor data replication and implement measures to correct any replication failures.

Compile and document required security practices, best practices, guidelines, policies and procedures, continuity administration and maintenance (backup, DR, replication).

Conduct root cause analysis and implement fixes for any identified issues with databases or data handling processes.

Automate processes and repetitive tasks that creates efficiencies and eases operational dependencies.

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Client/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Desired Skills:

Database Administrator

DB2 & PostgreSQL

SQL

Database Software/Web Applications

Learn more/Apply for this position