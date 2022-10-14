Database Administrator (DB2 & Postgre SQL)

Proactively manage and maintain the performance, integrity and security of databases required for the optimal functioning of the business.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
- DB2 & PostgreSQL
- Qualification in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
- Database technology certification will be advantageous
- 6-10 years experience
- Understanding of structured query language (SQL)
- Knowledge of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), Object-Oriented Database Management Systems’ (OODBMS) and XML database management systems
- Experience with database software / web applications
- General understanding of storage technologies and networking
- General understanding of routine maintenance, recovery, trouble shooting and handling failover of a database
Responsibilities
- Manage the installation and upgrades of all database server and application tools, according to defined standards.
- Contribute to database design and maintain and update existing databases to ensure optimal functionality.
- Allocate system storage and plan storage requirements for database systems, to ensure maintenance and smooth operations.
- Modify the database structure, as necessary, based on guidance and input from application developers.
- Define users and manage user access for each segment of the database, to ensure data security, integrity and compliance.
- Develop contingency plans for the recovery of data, which includes backups and disaster recovery plans.
- Responsible for the setup and testing of new databases and data handling systems, in accordance with defined standards.
- Manage data extraction through query definitions that enables ease of access to stored data.
- Manage and monitor data replication and implement measures to correct any replication failures.
- Compile and document required security practices, best practices, guidelines, policies and procedures, continuity administration and maintenance (backup, DR, replication).
- Conduct root cause analysis and implement fixes for any identified issues with databases or data handling processes.
- Automate processes and repetitive tasks that creates efficiencies and eases operational dependencies.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
Desired Skills:
- Database Administrator
- DB2 & PostgreSQL
- SQL
- Database Software/Web Applications