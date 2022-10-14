Database Administrator (DB2 & Postgre SQL)

Proactively manage and maintain the performance, integrity and security of databases required for the optimal functioning of the business.
Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
  • DB2 & PostgreSQL
  • Qualification in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
  • Database technology certification will be advantageous
  • 6-10 years experience
  • Understanding of structured query language (SQL)
  • Knowledge of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), Object-Oriented Database Management Systems’ (OODBMS) and XML database management systems
  • Experience with database software / web applications
  • General understanding of storage technologies and networking
  • General understanding of routine maintenance, recovery, trouble shooting and handling failover of a database

Responsibilities

  • Manage the installation and upgrades of all database server and application tools, according to defined standards.
  • Contribute to database design and maintain and update existing databases to ensure optimal functionality.
  • Allocate system storage and plan storage requirements for database systems, to ensure maintenance and smooth operations.
  • Modify the database structure, as necessary, based on guidance and input from application developers.
  • Define users and manage user access for each segment of the database, to ensure data security, integrity and compliance.
  • Develop contingency plans for the recovery of data, which includes backups and disaster recovery plans.
  • Responsible for the setup and testing of new databases and data handling systems, in accordance with defined standards.
  • Manage data extraction through query definitions that enables ease of access to stored data.
  • Manage and monitor data replication and implement measures to correct any replication failures.
  • Compile and document required security practices, best practices, guidelines, policies and procedures, continuity administration and maintenance (backup, DR, replication).
  • Conduct root cause analysis and implement fixes for any identified issues with databases or data handling processes.
  • Automate processes and repetitive tasks that creates efficiencies and eases operational dependencies.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen
  • Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness

Desired Skills:

  • Database Administrator
  • DB2 & PostgreSQL
  • SQL
  • Database Software/Web Applications

