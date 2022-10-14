Engineering Software Lead / Senior Analyst at DImension Data

The Engineering Lead II is responsible for the successful delivery of complex software projects that are aligned with overall business strategy. The Engineer will be expected to lead and manage a team of engineers and provide guidance on technical issues as well as technical solutions, providing a direct interface between developers and management in all aspects of the project lifecycle.

Requirements

Have solid experience leading and providing mentorship to a technical team, with a background in software development

Demonstrate a history of accountability for technical projects and an understanding of how to make projects successful

Be experienced delivering project updates to a range of stakeholders and working with user feedback to inform and optimize projects

Have a practical understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), web APIs, HTML, CSS, and Javascript

Keep up to date with the latest trends and technologies in software in order to ensure that best practices for quality software development and testing methodologies are followed

Work with Product Managers, Project Leads, and Engineers to ensure that business requirements have been turned into technical requirements with clear technical specifications and work with your team to identify and implement those specification

Strong understanding of internet technologies and security principles

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science or related field required

3 to 6 years of experience with engineering and/or software development projects

Strong understanding of high-level business processes and software engineering practices including Agile/Scrum methodologies, DevOps, Continuous Delivery and Lean

PLEASE NOTE

This is a 6 month contract, with the option of extending to 12 months.

This is a remote position, with the possiblity of becoming hybrid, office are based in Sandton

Desired Skills:

Team Lead

Business Analyst

Information Security

SDLC

Methodologies

Software Development

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

