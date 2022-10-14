Engineering Software Lead / Senior Analyst at DImension Data

The Engineering Lead II is responsible for the successful delivery of complex software projects that are aligned with overall business strategy. The Engineer will be expected to lead and manage a team of engineers and provide guidance on technical issues as well as technical solutions, providing a direct interface between developers and management in all aspects of the project lifecycle.
Requirements
- Have solid experience leading and providing mentorship to a technical team, with a background in software development
- Demonstrate a history of accountability for technical projects and an understanding of how to make projects successful
- Be experienced delivering project updates to a range of stakeholders and working with user feedback to inform and optimize projects
- Have a practical understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), web APIs, HTML, CSS, and Javascript
- Keep up to date with the latest trends and technologies in software in order to ensure that best practices for quality software development and testing methodologies are followed
- Work with Product Managers, Project Leads, and Engineers to ensure that business requirements have been turned into technical requirements with clear technical specifications and work with your team to identify and implement those specification
- Strong understanding of internet technologies and security principles
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science or related field required
- 3 to 6 years of experience with engineering and/or software development projects
- Strong understanding of high-level business processes and software engineering practices including Agile/Scrum methodologies, DevOps, Continuous Delivery and Lean
PLEASE NOTE
This is a 6 month contract, with the option of extending to 12 months.
This is a remote position, with the possiblity of becoming hybrid, office are based in Sandton
Desired Skills:
- Team Lead
- Business Analyst
- Information Security
- SDLC
- Methodologies
- Software Development
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree