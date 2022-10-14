ERP Systems Administrator – Gauteng Vanderbijlpark

Oct 14, 2022

Education:
B.Sc. or B. Comm. Degree in Information Systems

Experience:

  • 5 years’ IT experience in corporate environment
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in ERP environment
  • Practical experience in the administration of relevant IT infrastructure
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience MS-Excel

Experience in the following will be an advantage:

  • Epicor ERP System, MS-Reporting Services, MS-SQL and 24 hours production environment.

Knowledge:

  • ERP System knowledge, Relevant software, hardware, network knowledge

and understanding (MS-Excel, basic database knowledge)

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • ERP Systems Administrator

