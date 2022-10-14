Education:
B.Sc. or B. Comm. Degree in Information Systems
Experience:
- 5 years’ IT experience in corporate environment
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in ERP environment
- Practical experience in the administration of relevant IT infrastructure
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience MS-Excel
Experience in the following will be an advantage:
- Epicor ERP System, MS-Reporting Services, MS-SQL and 24 hours production environment.
Knowledge:
- ERP System knowledge, Relevant software, hardware, network knowledge
and understanding (MS-Excel, basic database knowledge)
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- ERP Systems Administrator