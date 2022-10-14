Full Stack Developer

Job Requirements:

.NET development (VB.NET, ASP.NET, or .NET CORE)

Web development (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Entity framework)

C# development

Design and Maintain database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio and/or Oracle Designer

Developing within a Microsoft SQL database (T/SQL)

Developing within an Oracle database (PL/SQL) will be beneficial

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Oracle Forms development will be beneficial

Minimum Requirements:



Must have a BSc in any IT related field

3- 5 years experience

Work independently

Live in New Castle or Willing to Re-locate to New Castle

