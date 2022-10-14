Full Stack Developer – G1922 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 14, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Full Stack Developer

  • Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus
  • Front End: Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
  • Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
  • Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
  • Databases: SQL, noSQL
  • SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Databases: Postgres
  • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Kubernetes
  • Scrum

