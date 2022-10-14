Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Newcastle

Full Stack Developer
Do what you do best and grow!
Job Requirements:
- .NET development (VB.NET, ASP.NET, or .NET CORE)
- Web development (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Entity framework)
- C# development
- Design and Maintain database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio and/or Oracle Designer
- Developing within a Microsoft SQL database (T/SQL)
- Developing within an Oracle database (PL/SQL) will be beneficial
- Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services
- Oracle Forms development will be beneficial
Minimum Requirements:
- Must have a BSc in any IT related field
- 3- 5 years experience
- Work independently
- Live in New Castle or Willing to Re-locate to New Castle
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- .NET development
- C# development