Full Stack Developer – R0896 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Full Stack Developer
- Java
- Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
- CI/CD
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Solid operations support experience
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)
- JSON
- XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)
- Postman / SoapUI
- EJB2/3 / CLI
- SOAP
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Servlets
- Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2
- Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or Spring MVC
- HTML
- CSS 2, CSS3
- Angular
- JavaScript, Typescript
- JQuery
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
Desired Skills:
