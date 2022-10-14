Full Stack Developer – R0896

Oct 14, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Full Stack Developer

  • Java
  • Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
  • CI/CD
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • Solid operations support experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)
  • JSON
  • XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • EJB2/3 / CLI
  • SOAP
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Servlets
  • Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2
  • Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or Spring MVC
  • HTML
  • CSS 2, CSS3
  • Angular
  • JavaScript, Typescript
  • JQuery
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence

Desired Skills:

