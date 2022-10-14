Full Stack Frontend Developer – G1923

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Full Stack Frontend Developer
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQLz, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
- Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: SQL, noSQL
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Azure
- Oracle