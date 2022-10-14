Information Technology Officer

A well-known manufacturer based in Richards Bay is looking for an Information Technology Officer. The incumbent will install, configure, upgrade, monitor and maintain computer systems and networks for the Richards Bay site, including ensuring data security and solving technical and application problems for end users, towards optimum information technology infrastructure.

Responsibilities:

Provide on-site and remote End user support.

Tracking & documenting support activities using ticketing system (JIRA).

Proactively understand, analyse, and research new technical problems when needed.

Implement applications and software upgrades, perform troubleshooting and fine tuning for users.

Provide end user and technical support for Windows and Mobile OS, File and Print, Office365 services (SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Active Directory etc.), Zoom.

Propose, tailor, and conduct group trainings periodically to cascade the technology know-how to a

broader audience.

Ensure that necessary applications required by users are installed and working as expected

Ensure that all PCs are protected from virus attack by installing the latest Anti-Virus program.

Troubleshoot and resolve end-user hardware, operating system, and software related problems.

Troubleshoot and resolve basic network and server access problems for end users.

Troubleshoot and resolve end user issues related to voice communications (Fixed telephone or IP

telephone system).

Forward technical support issues that cannot be addressed by the IT support, to the relevant IT

Infrastructure team.

Infrastructure Management:

Manage IT assets within the site and perform tech refresh at stipulated periods.

Ensure site IT hardware e.g., servers, switches, routers, printers, Uninterrupted Power Supply,

projectors etc. are working and in a good condition.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to Wide Area Network, Local area Network, firewall, Virtual Private Network systems.

Perform local data backups for the specific site.

Maintain an inventory of parts for emergency repairs.

Coordinate with vendors and with company personnel to facilitate IT purchases.

Manage the site telecommunication infrastructure (Internet, VPN, Telephone…)

Plan, coordinate, and implement network security measures to protect data, software, and hardware of

the site.

Improve security awareness of users by developing orientation and training programs, and counselling

users.

Requirements:

Diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ / Information Technology/ Information

Systems

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)/Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) certifications

will be an added advantage

Minimum 3 years of end user computing support, and IT network and infrastructure support.

Experience in running IT projects

Experience with office productivity, meeting room solutions and service management tools is an

advantage.

Working knowledge of LAN/WAN infrastructure

Strong understanding of the following: (Operating systems; Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 or

later, Virtualization; Software and services; Active Directory, file and print infrastructure; Office 365,

including Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive)

Teamwork and collaboration

Planning, organising and execution

Customer service – ability to deliver on customer expectations

Learning agility

Willing and able to work outside office hours

