IT Desktop Support – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our client, a manufacturing client based in the Highway area has a vacancy for an IT Desktop Support Technician, to be responsible for IT Desktop Support tasks and coordinating service orientated processes. The successful applicant will be responsible for the following (amongst other duties):

Job Description:

Track and co-ordinate all IT service requests

Follow-up and track incidents and control to ensure that incidents are resolved timeously

General IT administration

Basic Project administration

PC maintenance

PC updates and upkeep

Software installation

MS Office products

Network, hardware & software monitoring and support for both local and remote sites.

Desktop support on the company’s internal IT systems

To be considered for this position applications must meet the following criteria:

Matric certificate

Relevant IT Diploma or Certificate – A+ and N+ as a minimum requirement

Not less than 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position

Experience in a Service orientated environment

IT administration and Desktop Support experience

Active Directory experience.

Physical ability to do manual labour (install network cables, computers, printers, etc.)

Have an ability to interact and communicate on all levels

A positive attitude always striving to be the best

Ability to prioritize and good time management

If you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV, a copy of your ID, latest payslip and relevant qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

IT Desktop support

PC Support

Desktop PC

Remote support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

