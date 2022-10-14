Our client, a manufacturing client based in the Highway area has a vacancy for an IT Desktop Support Technician, to be responsible for IT Desktop Support tasks and coordinating service orientated processes. The successful applicant will be responsible for the following (amongst other duties):
Job Description:
- Track and co-ordinate all IT service requests
- Follow-up and track incidents and control to ensure that incidents are resolved timeously
- General IT administration
- Basic Project administration
- PC maintenance
- PC updates and upkeep
- Software installation
- MS Office products
- Network, hardware & software monitoring and support for both local and remote sites.
- Desktop support on the company’s internal IT systems
To be considered for this position applications must meet the following criteria:
- Matric certificate
- Relevant IT Diploma or Certificate – A+ and N+ as a minimum requirement
- Not less than 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position
- Experience in a Service orientated environment
- IT administration and Desktop Support experience
- Active Directory experience.
- Physical ability to do manual labour (install network cables, computers, printers, etc.)
- Have an ability to interact and communicate on all levels
- A positive attitude always striving to be the best
- Ability to prioritize and good time management
If you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV, a copy of your ID, latest payslip and relevant qualifications to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- IT Desktop support
- PC Support
- Desktop PC
- Remote support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund