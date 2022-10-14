IT Project Manager (Applications)

Critical Experience
- 5+ years as a certified project manager with a proven track record of on-time, on-cost, on-scope delivery of IT applications projects
- Successful completion of multiple, large-scale projects (measured in project budget and project team size)
- Project implementation of commercially available ERP solutions
- Expert at creating project scope from initial idea to project approval phase
- Expert at creating and managing project budgets and financials
- Projects related to Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Finance, HR and IT
Advantageous Experience
- Projects involving multi-national scope (especially Africa)
- Previous health care industry experience
- Business analysis
- Applications development / maintenance
Expert Skills / Competencies Needed
- Project management certifications and experience
- Project management tools (such as Microsoft Project)
- Microsoft Office
Minimum Education:
Mandatory
-
Project management certification (one of)
-
GAQM (Global Association of Quality Management)
- PPM (Professional in Project Management)
- IAPM (International Association of Project Managers)
- CPM (Certified Project Manager)
- Certified Agile Project Manager
- PMI (Project Management Institute)
- CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management
- PMP (Project Management Professional)
- PMI-ACP (PMI Agile Certified Practitioner)
- PgMP (Program Management Professional)
- CompTIA Project+
- PRINCE2 Foundation / Practitioner
- CSSGB (Certified Six Sigma Green Belt)
- CSSBB (Certified Six Sigma Black Belt)
Advantageous
- Bachelor’s degree (IT related)
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Applications
- ERP