IT Project Manager (Applications)

Oct 14, 2022

Critical Experience

  • 5+ years as a certified project manager with a proven track record of on-time, on-cost, on-scope delivery of IT applications projects
  • Successful completion of multiple, large-scale projects (measured in project budget and project team size)
  • Project implementation of commercially available ERP solutions
  • Expert at creating project scope from initial idea to project approval phase
  • Expert at creating and managing project budgets and financials
  • Projects related to Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Finance, HR and IT

Advantageous Experience

  • Projects involving multi-national scope (especially Africa)
  • Previous health care industry experience
  • Business analysis
  • Applications development / maintenance

Expert Skills / Competencies Needed

  • Project management certifications and experience
  • Project management tools (such as Microsoft Project)
  • Microsoft Office

Minimum Education:
Mandatory

  • Project management certification (one of)

  • GAQM (Global Association of Quality Management)

  • PPM (Professional in Project Management)
  • IAPM (International Association of Project Managers)
  • CPM (Certified Project Manager)
  • Certified Agile Project Manager
  • PMI (Project Management Institute)
  • CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management
  • PMP (Project Management Professional)
  • PMI-ACP (PMI Agile Certified Practitioner)
  • PgMP (Program Management Professional)
  • CompTIA Project+
  • PRINCE2 Foundation / Practitioner
  • CSSGB (Certified Six Sigma Green Belt)
  • CSSBB (Certified Six Sigma Black Belt)

Advantageous

  • Bachelor’s degree (IT related)

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Applications
  • ERP

