ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer (G1636 – SvW) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Support migration/transformation of existing IT Event Management (ITIL), based actually on BMC TrueSight, to ServiceNow ITOM

Continuous enhancement of new SeviceNow ITOM solution by deeper integration into ServiceNow Config and ServiceManagement.

Support the monitoring solutions to integrate to ServiceNow ITOM

2nd and 3rd Level Support for ServiceNow ITOM solution, in special Event Management and Workflow Engine for Monitoring Ordering Portal.

Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions of IT departments

Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories together with our providers

Supporting of our ServiceNow ITOM customer regarding needed usage in Operations Management environment.

Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.

Testing

Minimum Requirements

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in IT Event Management solutions like ServiceNow ITOM, BMC TrueSight and so on.

Deep ServiceNow experience in special for the ITOM part.

Experience in IT Operations Management solutions

In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),

Experience in Shell, Perl, JavaScript and a higher programming language e.g. Java

Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required

Experience with ITIL V4

Experience with the Agile Methodology

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Fluent English-speaking, including Business reading and writing

Information Technology Qualification

Min. ~ 5 years working experience in IT

Learn more/Apply for this position