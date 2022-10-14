ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer (G1636 – SvW) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Support migration/transformation of existing IT Event Management (ITIL), based actually on BMC TrueSight, to ServiceNow ITOM
- Continuous enhancement of new SeviceNow ITOM solution by deeper integration into ServiceNow Config and ServiceManagement.
- Support the monitoring solutions to integrate to ServiceNow ITOM
- 2nd and 3rd Level Support for ServiceNow ITOM solution, in special Event Management and Workflow Engine for Monitoring Ordering Portal.
- Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions of IT departments
- Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories together with our providers
- Supporting of our ServiceNow ITOM customer regarding needed usage in Operations Management environment.
- Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
- Testing
Minimum Requirements
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in IT Event Management solutions like ServiceNow ITOM, BMC TrueSight and so on.
- Deep ServiceNow experience in special for the ITOM part.
- Experience in IT Operations Management solutions
- In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
- Experience in Shell, Perl, JavaScript and a higher programming language e.g. Java
- Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required
- Experience with ITIL V4
- Experience with the Agile Methodology
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Fluent English-speaking, including Business reading and writing
- Information Technology Qualification
- Min. ~ 5 years working experience in IT