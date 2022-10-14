ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer (G1636 – SvW) at Mediro ICT

Oct 14, 2022

ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Support migration/transformation of existing IT Event Management (ITIL), based actually on BMC TrueSight, to ServiceNow ITOM
  • Continuous enhancement of new SeviceNow ITOM solution by deeper integration into ServiceNow Config and ServiceManagement.
  • Support the monitoring solutions to integrate to ServiceNow ITOM
  • 2nd and 3rd Level Support for ServiceNow ITOM solution, in special Event Management and Workflow Engine for Monitoring Ordering Portal.
  • Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions of IT departments
  • Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories together with our providers
  • Supporting of our ServiceNow ITOM customer regarding needed usage in Operations Management environment.
  • Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
  • Testing

Minimum Requirements

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in IT Event Management solutions like ServiceNow ITOM, BMC TrueSight and so on.
  • Deep ServiceNow experience in special for the ITOM part.
  • Experience in IT Operations Management solutions
  • In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
  • Experience in Shell, Perl, JavaScript and a higher programming language e.g. Java
  • Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required
  • Experience with ITIL V4
  • Experience with the Agile Methodology

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Fluent English-speaking, including Business reading and writing
  • Information Technology Qualification
  • Min. ~ 5 years working experience in IT

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.