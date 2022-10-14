Java Developer

CALLING ALL JAVA DEVELOPERS

Synopsis:

Did you know that you can work with many different technologies such as presentation layer technologies, ORM tools, Data tools, and Build tools within multiple industries? We are calling all Java Developers to send us your CV so we can connect you to the right opportunities!

Requirements:

Do you have a Bachelor degree in IT or science, and a passion for delivering well-crafted solutions, systems, and services that make an impact for your client? Do you have the ability to build applications within an enterprise environment, with solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals? Are you committed to building software using clean code and industry best practices as well as a desire to embrace a challenge and be driven by excellence, and the ability to collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment? Finally, are you passionate about relationships and a great career with a friendly outlook to life?

If you answered yes, please send us your CV!

Position based all over South Africa.

EE Disclaimer:

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Company’s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

POPIA Disclaimer:

Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Application Unsuccessful Disclaimer:

Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise

Desired Skills:

IT or Science Degree

Ability to build applications

Understanding of software engineering fundamentals

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position