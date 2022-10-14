OT Wireless Network Architect- 2022-87 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a Contract vacancy for an OT Wireless Network Architect on a contract basis.

Creating and maintaining Standards, Roadmaps of all OT wireless technical systems in the Company with focus on Wireless Networking in the Industrial OT environment. Duties include design, documentation of standards, project consulting, 3rd level support through problem definition, diagnostic testing and/or instructions from senior staff, and follow through to resolution.

OWN TRANSPORT REQUIRED as travelling is a requirement.

Completed Grade 12

Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

· Experience in working on Wireless Implementation and support in the Opencast and Underground mining environments.

· Extensive experience with wireless network design and sustainment, to include routing, switching, data center and cloud technology will be advantageous.

· Experience with MS Visio and PowerPoint.

· Experience developing and interpreting detailed installation instructions and supporting documentation to effect network design deployments.

· Prior experience leading engineering teams on complex deployments

· Wireless/ RF qualifications advantageous

· Rajant Mesh Certification and Cisco Wireless Knowledge and experience preferred

· OT and IoT knowledge and experience with different technologies used like LoRaWAN, Asset Tagging and Tracking, Connected worker, Vehicle Health, Sensor technology etc.

· Expert hands-on working experience with as many of the following as possible: routers (Cisco preferred), Cisco IE switch platforms. Industrial Network Equipment

· CCNP/CCNA/CCIE certification preferred in Routing/Switching

6-7 years relevant IT/OT technical experience

· Strong understanding of OT infrastructures especially Wireless Networking, Mesh networks, RF networks

· Strong understanding of OT Network architectures, Firewall management, iDMZ and Security in networks.

· System analysis and integration.

· Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.

· Information processing principles, methods and procedures

· Advanced knowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh (WMN) architectures

· Propose workable solutions and improvements.

· Create standard operating procedure.

· Operate a variety of related Server, Software, LAN and WAN equipment.

· Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.

· Communicate effectively orally and in writing

· Ability to effectively use judgement

· Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players

· Extensive Pre-Sales / Project Management knowledge

Perform highly specialized and technical tasks associated with the most current and cutting-edge technologies

Serve as a technical consultant to a project or a number of projects dealing with area of technical expertise

Coordinate with contract management and Government personnel to ensure the problems have been properly defined and the solutions satisfy customer needs

Responsible for the standards, development, configuration, testing and maintenance of the Industrial Network (OT)

Design and plan network systems

Provides specifications and detailed schematics for network architecture

Provides specific, detailed information for hardware and software selection, implementation techniques, and tools for the most efficient solution to meet business needs, including present and future capacity requirements

Conduct testing of network systems

Maintain technical expertise in all areas of network and computer hardware and software interconnection and interfacing, such as routers, switchers, firewalls, wireless (WMN), etc

Evaluate and report on new network technologies to enhance capabilities of the network

Research and evaluate new concepts and processes to improve performance

Develop, update and maintain network design documentation

Analyze cross-functional problem sets, identify root causes and resolve issues.

Assist more junior level technicians, specialists, and managers in their activities.

Can perform all tasks of lower level technicians, specialists, and/or managers

Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with OT personnel, clients and vendors

