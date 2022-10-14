Sage 200 Functional Specialist

The domains for which we have current modules in Sage 200 are
- Core Financials (General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Tax, Cashbook, Inventory)
- Financial Operations (Online Branch Accounting, Fixed Assets, Multi-currency, Customers [Credit Risk Management, Linked Accounts, Resolve, Cash Manager], Banking, Inventory [Price Matrix, Multi-Warehousing, Retail POS, Lot Tracking, Discrete Manufacturing, Bill of Materials])
- Financial analytics (BIC, BIC OLAP, Sage Intelligence)
Our Sage 200 ecosystem consists of numerous instances located in various countries as well as centralised Sage reporting instance.
Critical Experience
- 5+ years as a Sage Functional Specialist with training, experience and certifications related to Sage 200 Evolution
- 5+ years’ experience and expert knowledge in the Core Financials and Financial Operations domains and modules
- Successful track record in the implementation of Sage 200 through complex projects working with internal IT teams and Sage Business Partners
- Solid working knowledge in all aspects of Sage 200 including the use of SDK APIs
- Experience with Sage branch accounting as it pertains to a multi-national organisation operating in multiple countries and multiple currencies
Advantageous Experience
- Sage back end / developer experience and / or certifications
- Previous financial certifications / experience / background working in finance teams of medium / large organisations
- 2+ years as a Sage Functional Specialist with training, experience and certifications related to Sage Intacct
- Successful track record in the implementation of Sage Intacct through complex projects working with internal IT teams and Sage Business Partners
- Projects involving multi-national scope (especially Africa)
- Previous health care industry experience
Mandatory
- Certifications in Sage 200
Advantageous
- Certifications in Sage Intacct
Desired Skills:
- Sage 200 Evolution
- BIC