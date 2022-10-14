Salesforce Solution Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Purpose of the Position

? To support solution analysis efforts for the CRM, Partners and 3rd Party Platform Team.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Essential

? Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT

? Salesforce Sales Cloud Certification essential

? Salesforce Administrator Certification prefered

? Relevant qualification in Business Analysis

? CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI prefered

Experience

? Min 4 ?? 8 years?? experience in business/system analysis

? Min 2 ?? 5 years?? experience in supporting Salesforce implementations in an analyst/ subject matter

expert role including implementations associated with:

o Order Management

o Lead and Opportuntiy Management

o Quotes

o Product Catalogue

o Case Management

o Etc.

? Previous experience with Vlocity considered an advantage

? Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology

? CX design experience considered an advantage

? Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage

? Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Serve as subject matter expert in terms of Salesforce system functionality for

CRM knowledge areas such as:

? Customer Management

? Lead Management

? Quote & Order Management

? Product Catalogue Management (Vlocity EPC)

? Case/ Interaction Management

? Plan & document/ model business requirements & user stories

? Facilitate development team backlog refinement and the elaboration of

User Story acceptance criteria, ensuring that industry standards and

best practice principals are considered

? Assist in documenting system interaction processes (Aligned to

Salesforce/Vlocity) inherent system flows), ensuring that industry

standards and best practice principals are considered

? Support development teams during the development and test life cycle

? Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements

with the teams where required

? Assist in ensuring delivery in line with defined requirements where required

