Salesforce Solution Analyst

The Role: Purpose of the Position
? To support solution analysis efforts for the CRM, Partners and 3rd Party Platform Team.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Essential
? Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
? Salesforce Sales Cloud Certification essential
? Salesforce Administrator Certification prefered
? Relevant qualification in Business Analysis
? CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI prefered
Experience
? Min 4 ?? 8 years?? experience in business/system analysis
? Min 2 ?? 5 years?? experience in supporting Salesforce implementations in an analyst/ subject matter
expert role including implementations associated with:
o Order Management
o Lead and Opportuntiy Management
o Quotes
o Product Catalogue
o Case Management
o Etc.
? Previous experience with Vlocity considered an advantage
? Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology
? CX design experience considered an advantage
? Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage
? Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Serve as subject matter expert in terms of Salesforce system functionality for
CRM knowledge areas such as:
? Customer Management
? Lead Management
? Quote & Order Management
? Product Catalogue Management (Vlocity EPC)
? Case/ Interaction Management
? Plan & document/ model business requirements & user stories
? Facilitate development team backlog refinement and the elaboration of
User Story acceptance criteria, ensuring that industry standards and
best practice principals are considered
? Assist in documenting system interaction processes (Aligned to
Salesforce/Vlocity) inherent system flows), ensuring that industry
standards and best practice principals are considered
? Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
? Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements
with the teams where required
? Assist in ensuring delivery in line with defined requirements where required