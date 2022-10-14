Senior Software Developer

The Role: ? Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures

and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

? Creates unit tests for all developed components

? Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues?? work.

? Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described

landscape.

? Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software

development, quality control and release management.

? Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement

initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Essential

? JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills

? Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.

Experience

? Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.

? SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.

? Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial.

Learn more/Apply for this position