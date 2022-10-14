Senior Software Developer

The Role: ? Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures
and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
? Creates unit tests for all developed components
? Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues?? work.
? Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described
landscape.
? Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software
development, quality control and release management.
? Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement
initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Essential
? JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
? Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.
Experience
? Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
? SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.
? Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial.