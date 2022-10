Senior Test Analyst x2

We are looking for x2 Senior Test Analysts with 7+ years experience.

The ideal candidate must have API Testing (Postman and SOAP UI), writing and analysing SQL queries, Microservices, and QC/ALM experience. Must be comfortable working in an Agile environment.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

API Testing

Postman and SOAP UI

SQL queries

Microservices

QC/ALM

Agile Environment

