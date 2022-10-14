Snr Project Manager at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach. Produce project management plans to ensure that they are comprehensive (i.e. they include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration, communication) and to confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained. Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and maintained. Define budget in collaboration with stakeholders and manage expenditure against the budget. Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes; ensuring that the project plans are well managed and approved. Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal. Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs. Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards. Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle.



Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;

a minimum of five to eight years’ experience in project management; and

Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, project artefacts.

The following will be an added advantage:Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.Minimum RequirementsCompetencies:

The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict and work under pressure;

proficiency in English (both verbal and written);

excellent communication and presentation skills (Written and Verbal)

computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and MS Project

stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

quality assurance knowledge and skill;

continuous improvement knowledge and skill;

continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill;

project management knowledge and skill;

project planning knowledge and skill; and

project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill.

