Software Development Engineer (Junior) – Gauteng Randburg

Opportunities exist for engineers who are keen to pursue a career in software development on RTOS & Linux based embedded systems as well as the Linux server environment.

Responsibilities:

The position encompasses the following technical disciplines:

Application software development, coding and testing on Linux & RTOS based platforms.

Firmware development, coding and testing.

System integration and debugging.

Technical specification / documentation & liaison with client on system requirements.

Requirements:

M Eng or B Eng Electronic / Computer Engineering degree.

Candidates should have a strong interest / aptitude in the following:

Linux application development

Firmware development on custom embedded platforms

Proficient in C++ / C programming

Additional experience in the following areas is given preference:

Familiarity with ARM based platforms

Familiarity with Databases / SQL

Familiarity with API development using REST / similar technologies

Familiarity with embedded systems

Knowledge of Python / Bash

Knowledge of Git / GCC

Personal qualities that we are looking for in a candidate:

Accountability & integrity.

Initiative taker

Our client develops electronic systems and they are situated in Randburg. Their core focus is the development of leading-edge technologies and products for application in environmentally and electrically harsh environments.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C/C++

Software Development

RTOS

Embedded systems

Linux

Firmware

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position