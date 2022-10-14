Software Development Engineer (Junior) – Gauteng Randburg

Opportunities exist for engineers who are keen to pursue a career in software development on RTOS & Linux based embedded systems as well as the Linux server environment.
Responsibilities:
The position encompasses the following technical disciplines:
- Application software development, coding and testing on Linux & RTOS based platforms.
- Firmware development, coding and testing.
- System integration and debugging.
- Technical specification / documentation & liaison with client on system requirements.
Requirements:
- M Eng or B Eng Electronic / Computer Engineering degree.
Candidates should have a strong interest / aptitude in the following:
- Linux application development
- Firmware development on custom embedded platforms
- Proficient in C++ / C programming
Additional experience in the following areas is given preference:
- Familiarity with ARM based platforms
- Familiarity with Databases / SQL
- Familiarity with API development using REST / similar technologies
- Familiarity with embedded systems
- Knowledge of Python / Bash
- Knowledge of Git / GCC
Personal qualities that we are looking for in a candidate:
- Accountability & integrity.
- Initiative taker
Our client develops electronic systems and they are situated in Randburg. Their core focus is the development of leading-edge technologies and products for application in environmentally and electrically harsh environments.
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C/C++
- Software Development
- RTOS
- Embedded systems
- Linux
- Firmware
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree