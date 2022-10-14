Software Engineer (IP Capture) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:
BECOME a vital and high contributing Software Engineer of a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions, developing high quality software for distributed systems. Your role will include solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features and developing Go software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment. The ideal candidate must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end
software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems. Additionally, you will be required to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, a minimum of 3 years’ experience as a software developer, and a proficiency in Go, Java, C, or C++, as well as being proficient in Linux based systems.
DUTIES:
- Solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.
- Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment.
- Develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.
- Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related
- subjects.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
- Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
- Proficient in Linux based systems.
Advantageous –
- Master’s Degree (MSc. or MEng.) with Computer Science or systems software related subjects or research.
- 5 years’ experience as a software developer.
- Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.
- Experience with systems software development.
- Experience with network protocols.
- Experience with Go, NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.
- Experience in concurrent software design.
Tech Stack –
- Go
- Salt
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- Protocol buffers
- Grafana
- Git
- Linux
ATTRIBUTES:
- Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
- Critical thinker and detail oriented.
- Excellent communicator.
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Engineer
- IP