Systems Support and Implementation Engineer at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandton

Oct 14, 2022

Designing, maintaining, managing, and developing the business-critical IT environment, systems, and service components.
Key role in ensuring the continued success of this company’s innovative banking software; supporting in-house applications, as well as managing the software release processes

RESPONSIBILITIES

CUSTOMER

  • Interact with Business and helping them with upholding their systems, inductions and other connections
  • Build solid relationships with internal and external customers by being a continuous problem solver for their tech needs
  • Collaborate effectively with coworkers and customer team members to define product implementation requirements based on business objectives

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Build, Configure and Manage System Environments
  • DevOps and TFS Deployment and Configuration
  • Build & Configure Processes
  • Rollout of all Systems in the Bank via Change Control Process
  • New Installation and Updating of all Systems in the Bank
  • Support and Troubleshooting of all Systems in the Bank
  • After Hours Availability for Rollouts
  • Rollout Documentation Management
  • Version Control Management via SharePoint
  • SFTP Design and Administration
  • Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define business requirements and systems goals and to identify and resolve business systems issues
  • Track and resolve implementation issues
  • Create solution documentation and provide knowledge transfer/ training
  • Provide support, including potentially participating in an on-call rotation for implemented solutions
  • Liaising closely with both development and operational teams
  • Building frameworks for software and application deployment
  • Develop and maintain scalable architecture solutions using Azure
  • Ensuring compatibility across different platforms
  • Staying on top of industry best practices and trends.
  • Configuration Management

Internal processes

  • Basic maintenance of the Bank environments, systems and applications
  • Ensuring that all procedures are always adhered to and to ensure rollouts and installs are accurately and correctly processed
  • Ensures that environments are running at 100% efficiency
  • Enhancements on current processes
  • Providing ideas to optimize and tweak installations and maintenance

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Contribution to Teamwork in Department

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and speed of information shared)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the Business and IT core and strategy values

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

REQUIREMENTS
Experience

  • 10 years’ experience in IT environment with 5+ years’ experience as Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer
  • Tertiary Degree / Diploma (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degree would be an advantage

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

  • Driver’s licence and own transport essential
  • Knowledge of the following core systems with regards to development/implementation and support would be an advantage
  • MS Dynamics CRM 365
  • Sharepoint Online
  • DevOps and Team Foundation
  • Azure
  • OnBase
  • Experience in Windows Server environment
    o IIS, API’s, Web services, websites configuration and maintenance a must
  • Working knowledge of operating systems at advanced administration level: Windows Server
  • Good working knowledge of SQL and SQL scripting
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills
  • Proactive/ takes initiative
  • Capable of working self-sufficiently as well as part of a team
  • Strong experience of providing server application support (not desktop) within a windows environment
  • Business requirement, system analysis and problem-solving ability
  • Integration and automation techniques
    Experience of banking/finance products would be beneficial

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
Office Bound

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Software Engineer
  • DevOps
  • MS Dynamics CRM 365

